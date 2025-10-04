"I'm not sure if he'll play in El Clásico" - Hansi Flick discusses Yamal's condition

Yamal to miss more matches again

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has weighed in on the situation surrounding 17-year-old wunderkind Lamine Yamal, who is still on the road to recovery following his injury.

Details: Flick revealed that Yamal might also miss the clash against Real Madrid.

"We don't know when Lamine will return," Flick admitted. "It's not a muscular injury, so it's hard to predict anything. Maybe he'll be ready in two, three, or four weeks. I'm not sure if he'll make it for El Clásico. We need to carefully manage his playing time. He'll continue his recovery work with the team, step by step. Let's see how things develop."

This is a new setback. Previously, Lamine Yamal had already missed several matches due to an injury picked up while on international duty. He only managed to recover a week ago and played in two games, but now he's sidelined once again.

