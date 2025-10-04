RU RU ES ES FR FR
Messi could take part in Barcelona presidential elections. It has become clear whom he will support

Barcelona and global football legend Lionel Messi is likely to participate in the 2026 Barcelona presidential elections.

Details: According to the latest reports, Lionel Messi is considering involvement in the Barcelona presidential race to show support for candidates opposing the current president, Joan Laporta.

Earlier reports suggested that Lionel Messi would not return to Barcelona as long as Joan Laporta remains club president.

