Messi could take part in Barcelona presidential elections. It has become clear whom he will support

Messi to go up against Laporta

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

Barcelona and global football legend Lionel Messi is likely to participate in the 2026 Barcelona presidential elections.

Details: According to the latest reports, Lionel Messi is considering involvement in the Barcelona presidential race to show support for candidates opposing the current president, Joan Laporta.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Lionel Messi could take part in FC Barcelona's 2026 presidential elections, supporting Joan Laporta's opposition candidates!



— @goal pic.twitter.com/p3vNGUCztL — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 4, 2025

Earlier reports suggested that Lionel Messi would not return to Barcelona as long as Joan Laporta remains club president.

Reminder: Lamine Yamal has suffered another injury and will miss several matches.