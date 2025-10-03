RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Girona vs Valencia: can Girona secure their first win of the season?

Girona vs Valencia: can Girona secure their first win of the season?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Girona vs Valencia prediction Getty Images
Girona Girona
LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 04 oct 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, Girona, Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Valencia Valencia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

In the eighth round of La Liga, Girona will host Valencia on their home ground. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 4, kicking off at 16:15 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the betting options for this game.

Girona vs Valencia: match preview

Girona have had a disastrous start to the new La Liga season. Even at the end of last campaign, the team looked lackluster and finished 16th, a stark contrast to their sensational 2023/24 season when they qualified for the Champions League. Now, the decline is clear. The Catalans are yet to clinch a victory this season. Three defeats at the start, then a draw, another loss, and a run of two consecutive draws. As a result, after seven rounds, Girona have just three points and sit at the bottom of the table. However, the gap to their rivals isn't huge yet, so the battle for survival is still very much alive.

Valencia also spent some time at the bottom of the table last season, but managed to climb up and finished in 12th place. This season has been inconsistent for Los Che, but still better than Girona's. The Bats have won two matches, drawn twice, and lost three times. They currently have eight points and occupy 12th place in the standings. Their goal difference is negative—9 scored, 12 conceded. The gap between the European qualification zone and the relegation zone is the same, so Valencia are set for a fight for positions and could still rise higher.

Match facts and head-to-head record

  • Girona have not won a single match this season.
  • Valencia have one win in their last three games.
  • Valencia have scored at least one goal in each of their last three matches.
  • The last head-to-head meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Girona: Gazzaniga; Reis, Blind, Frances; Rincon, Witsel, Martin, Ounahi, Moreno; Vanat, Gil
  • Valencia: Agirrezabala; Foulquier, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Gaya; Rioja, Santamaria, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

Prediction

Girona are struggling for form and will be desperate to claim their first win of the season. Valencia have been a bit more consistent and will face an opponent still searching for a victory. The optimal bet here is both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.56 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Recommended Melbet
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores