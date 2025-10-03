Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the eighth round of La Liga, Girona will host Valencia on their home ground. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 4, kicking off at 16:15 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the betting options for this game.

Girona vs Valencia: match preview

Girona have had a disastrous start to the new La Liga season. Even at the end of last campaign, the team looked lackluster and finished 16th, a stark contrast to their sensational 2023/24 season when they qualified for the Champions League. Now, the decline is clear. The Catalans are yet to clinch a victory this season. Three defeats at the start, then a draw, another loss, and a run of two consecutive draws. As a result, after seven rounds, Girona have just three points and sit at the bottom of the table. However, the gap to their rivals isn't huge yet, so the battle for survival is still very much alive.

Valencia also spent some time at the bottom of the table last season, but managed to climb up and finished in 12th place. This season has been inconsistent for Los Che, but still better than Girona's. The Bats have won two matches, drawn twice, and lost three times. They currently have eight points and occupy 12th place in the standings. Their goal difference is negative—9 scored, 12 conceded. The gap between the European qualification zone and the relegation zone is the same, so Valencia are set for a fight for positions and could still rise higher.

Match facts and head-to-head record

Girona have not won a single match this season.

Valencia have one win in their last three games.

Valencia have scored at least one goal in each of their last three matches.

The last head-to-head meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

Girona: Gazzaniga; Reis, Blind, Frances; Rincon, Witsel, Martin, Ounahi, Moreno; Vanat, Gil

Valencia: Agirrezabala; Foulquier, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Gaya; Rioja, Santamaria, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

Prediction

Girona are struggling for form and will be desperate to claim their first win of the season. Valencia have been a bit more consistent and will face an opponent still searching for a victory. The optimal bet here is both teams to score.