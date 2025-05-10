"I'm not a fool": Kompany weighs up starting Müller in his final Bayern home game

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller is set to play his final home match in the iconic 'Rekordmeister' shirt, and head coach Vincent Kompany is determined not to spoil the farewell for the celebrated forward in front of the home fans.

Details: The Belgian manager made it clear that he's not foolish enough to ruin such a special occasion. Moreover, Bayern have already secured the league title, which will be celebrated during their clash against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Quote: "I'm not a fool. Let's wait and see, but I definitely don't want to spoil the party myself. This will be a hugely emotional occasion—I'm not even sure whether it will be more emotional for Thomas or for those around him. These are truly great moments. I've experienced this myself.

I know Thomas—he's a fighter, always eager to show what he can do. His connection with the fans is something truly special. We want to win this game; it's Müller's last match at the Allianz Arena, and it feels like a celebration for everyone. We want to make it a perfect Saturday," Kompany said.