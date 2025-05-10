RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "I'm not a fool": Kompany weighs up starting Müller in his final Bayern home game

"I'm not a fool": Kompany weighs up starting Müller in his final Bayern home game

Football news Today, 04:38
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
"I'm not a fool": Kompany weighs up starting Müller in his final Bayern home game Getty Images

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller is set to play his final home match in the iconic 'Rekordmeister' shirt, and head coach Vincent Kompany is determined not to spoil the farewell for the celebrated forward in front of the home fans.

Details: The Belgian manager made it clear that he's not foolish enough to ruin such a special occasion. Moreover, Bayern have already secured the league title, which will be celebrated during their clash against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Quote: "I'm not a fool. Let's wait and see, but I definitely don't want to spoil the party myself. This will be a hugely emotional occasion—I'm not even sure whether it will be more emotional for Thomas or for those around him. These are truly great moments. I've experienced this myself.

I know Thomas—he's a fighter, always eager to show what he can do. His connection with the fans is something truly special. We want to win this game; it's Müller's last match at the Allianz Arena, and it feels like a celebration for everyone. We want to make it a perfect Saturday," Kompany said.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle 08 may 2025, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 08 may 2025, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:51 "I toss 25 coins in the air": Mourinho ironically reveals how he picks his starting lineup Football news Today, 04:38 "I'm not a fool": Kompany weighs up starting Müller in his final Bayern home game Football news Today, 04:06 "We will have a top coach." Bayer reveals process of searching for Alonso's successor Football news Today, 03:44 Fabregas confirms Como's interest in Barcelona defender Garcia Football news Today, 03:08 "It's disappointing." Smith defends Zaha from criticism amid low scoring output Football news Today, 02:39 What? Man United could become the first club to reach the Champions League through the Cup Football news Today, 02:16 "I don't want to start all over again." Pereira makes firm statement on Ait-Nouri's possible exit Football news Today, 02:00 Berta's first transfer. Arsenal reach agreement with Zubimendi over move Basketball news Today, 01:34 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Hockey news Today, 01:28 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football Today Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football Today Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Football Today Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Football Today Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Football 11 may 2025 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores