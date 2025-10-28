"I'll make a decision. We'll see" - Lionel Messi says he can't guarantee his participation in the 2026 World Cup yet

Leo doesn't want to become a burden for the team.

Everything will depend on the Argentine's current form.

Details: The 38-year-old legendary Argentine Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on whether fans should expect to see him in the Argentina squad at the 2026 World Cup:

“Playing in the World Cup? I would like to play in the World Cup if I'm in good shape. I want to play an important role in helping my national team. I will evaluate the situation day by day when I start preparing for the next season with Inter Miami, and I'll see if I can truly be at 100% and if I can be useful for the team, for the national side. Then I'll make a decision... We'll see.” Leo admitted.

The Argentina national team has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and now all eyes are on Leo Messi's decision regarding his participation in the tournament, which would be his last major competition in the national shirt.

Recently, Leo signed a new contract with Inter Miami until 2028 to better prepare for the upcoming World Cup. However, as we can see, no final decision has been made yet.

Messi made his debut for the Argentina national team in 2005 and has since played 195 matches for his country, scoring 114 goals.

