"I wouldn't say I'll never go back." - Harry Kane on a possible Tottenham return

"I wouldn't say I'll never go back." - Harry Kane on a possible Tottenham return

Nothing has been decided yet.
Football news Today, 01:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
«Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's third goal to reach a record club 100 goals during the Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The legendary English striker may be on his way back to the Premier League.

Details: In an interview with The Guardian, 32-year-old Bayern Munich and England forward Harry Kane addressed the swirling rumors about a potential return to the English Premier League:

"As for continuing my career at Bayern, I definitely see that as a possibility. I haven't discussed it with Bayern yet, but if the subject comes up, I'll be ready to talk and give my honest opinion.

When it comes to the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left for Bayern, I would have said I’d definitely be back. Now, after a couple of years here, I’d probably say the chances have dropped a bit, but I wouldn’t say I’ll never go back.

I'm fully committed to Bayern. If contract extension talks happen, we'll see, but I still have this season and one more after that. It’s not the final year, there’s no panic. I’m calm, I like Bayern’s coach, and as long as we keep progressing and I keep progressing, I’m happy to see what we can achieve together." Kane admitted.

Harry Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 for €95 million. Since then, he has played 106 matches for the Munich side, scoring 103 goals and providing 29 assists.

His current contract with Bayern runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €75 million.

Reminder: Shock for Bayern. Al Hilal offers Kane a £261 million contract

