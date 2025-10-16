ES ES FR FR
"I smoke goals" - Erling Haaland shares a hilarious exchange with a fan

The Norwegian's sense of humor is top notch.
Football news Today, 16:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Staying connected with the fans is always important.

Details: Today, 25-year-old Norwegian national team and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland posted several photos on his X social media page, one of which showed him smoking a pipe.

The photo quickly went viral across social networks, and one fan asked the striker what exactly he was smoking. Haaland’s response was short and to the point:

A fan:

“What do you smoke, Erling?”

Haaland replied:

“Goals.”

This season, Haaland has played 9 matches for Manchester City, scoring 12 goals and providing 1 assist. He also set a new Champions League record this season by netting his 52nd goal in his 50th appearance in the competition—an achievement no one before him has managed.

Reminder: He can't be stopped! Haaland breaks Premier League's historic record

