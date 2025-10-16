Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The final match of the CAF Champions League qualifiers will take place on Friday at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet, where local side Monastir will face Algerian outfit Kabylie. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Last season, Monastir finished second in the Tunisian league table, trailing champions Espérance by just four points. As a result, Faouzi Benzarti’s team has to go through Champions League qualification, where the Algerians confidently dispatched East End Lions (4-0 away and 3-1 at home).

In the ongoing Tunisian championship, Faouzi Benzarti’s men have made a solid start, remaining unbeaten through nine rounds. However, Monastir drew five of those matches, and the dropped points mean the club sits only fourth in the league, four points behind Stade Tunisien. In the latest round, Monastir clinched a 2-1 home victory over Omran.

As for Kabylie, the "Canaries" also finished runners-up in the Algerian league, just two points adrift of MC Alger. In the Champions League qualifiers, Kabylie had no trouble against Bibiani Gold Stars, keeping clean sheets in both legs. After a 2-0 away win, the Canaries dismantled their opponents’ defense at home, cruising to a 5-0 triumph.

In the new Algerian league campaign, Josef Zinnbauer’s squad has had a much tougher start and currently sits ninth in the table, trailing leaders Saoura by six points. In their most recent match, the Canaries claimed a 2-1 away win over Paradou, marking their second consecutive victory.

Probable lineups

Monastir : Hallawi A., Amri Y., Chikawi R., Diane O., Dridi Y., Gourbel M., Hadj Ali M., Harzi A., Herch Y., Zammouri N., Ben-Youssef F.

: Hallawi A., Amri Y., Chikawi R., Diane O., Dridi Y., Gourbel M., Hadj Ali M., Harzi A., Herch Y., Zammouri N., Ben-Youssef F. Kabylie: Hadid M., Belaid Z., Benchaâ R., Hamidi M., Lahmeri A., Mahius A., Merghem M., Nechat F., Boudebouz R., Boujemaa M., Sarr B.

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never met before

Monastir are unbeaten in their last 11 matches

Kabylie have won their last 4 games

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home side, pricing a Monastir win at odds of around 2.45. We believe it’s wise to play it safe here and take "Monastir to win with a (0) handicap" at 1.60.