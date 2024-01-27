"I did not want to be a caliph for an hour". Sabalenka shared her thoughts on winning the AS Open

The world's second-ranked player, Aryna Sabalenka, commented on her victory against China's representative Qinwen Zheng (6:2, 6:3), in the final match of the Australian Open in the singles category.

Sabalenka was considered the clear favorite in the encounter and managed to prove it on the court, securing a confident victory in two sets.

“Yeah, actually it's been in my mind that I didn't want to be that player who win it and then disappeared. I just wanted to show that I'm able to be consistently there and I'm able to win another one. I really hope that more, more than two right now, but for me was really important. That's why, no matter what the result, like, win or lose, we are always working hard, we always looking for things to improve in my game. Playing sometimes to honor my father's memory? Before last year's slam, it was like that, but since then, of course he's my biggest motivation. He's been everything for me. But right now, like, I have my mom, my sister, who is here with me, and I feel like I have to think about them. But I just feel that he's always with me. I'm very thankful for everything he did for me, and I think if not him I wouldn't be here. Yeah (smiling), right now I'm playing for my mom and my sister and my grandmothers", Sabalenka said.

The representative of the neutral country won the Australian Open for the second consecutive time. Last year, in the final match, she defeated Elena Rybakina (4:6, 6:3, 6:4).