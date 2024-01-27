RU RU NG NG KE KE
There was no sensation. Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open again

There was no sensation. Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open again

Tennis news Today, 05:22
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
There was no sensation. Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open again

The women's singles final of the Australian Open took place today, featuring the 15th-ranked player in the world from China, Qinwen Zheng, and the second-ranked player in the WTA, Aryna Sabalenka.

On her path to the final, Zheng defeated Ashlyn Krueger (USA, 76), Katie Boulter (UK, 54), Yafan Wang (China, 94), Oceane Dodin (France, 95), Anna Kalinskaya (75), and Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine, 93). Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian player, had previously triumphed over Ella Zaidel (Germany, 173), Brenda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic, 107), Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine, 33), Amanda Anisimova (USA, 442), Barbora Krejčíková (Czech Republic, 11), and Coco Gauff (USA, 4).

Sabalenka, considered the clear favorite, proved her dominance on the court. In the first set, the Chinese player served six aces, committed two double faults, and had seven unforced errors. Sabalenka, on the other hand, had one serve error and five unforced errors. Qing Wen lost one of the four games on her serves, while Sabalenka claimed all five of hers. As a result, the second-ranked player secured a decisive victory with a score of 6:3.

In the second set, Sabalenka continued her confident performance. Despite two double faults, she hit nine winners and conceded an equal number of unforced errors. She managed to take all four games on her serves and two on Zheng's serves. Although the Chinese player fought hard in the last game, it was not enough, and she lost 2:6.

Australian Open
Women
The final
Qinwen Zheng - Aryna Sabalenka 6:3, 6:2

For Sabalenka, this Grand Slam final victory marks her third in her career. Last year, she also won the Australian Open by defeating Elena Rybakina (4:6, 6:3, 6:4) but lost at the US Open to Coco Gauff (6:2, 3:6, 2:6).

For this triumph, Sabalenka will receive prize money amounting to 3.15 million Australian dollars (approximately $2.1 million) and 2000 WTA ranking points, bringing her closer to the world No. 1, Iga Swiatek.

