Here we go! PSG close deal to buy Benfica prodigy

PSG is finalizing the deal to sign Benfica's wunderkind João Neves, as reported by insider Fabrizio Romano.

The deal includes a fixed fee of €60 million plus an additional €10 million in bonuses. Additionally, Renato Sanches will join Benfica on loan as part of the agreement.

Neves is set to travel to Paris for a medical this week. If successful, the transfer will be officially announced.

In Luis Enrique's team, the Portuguese midfielder will replace Manuel Ugarte, who is close to joining Manchester United.

The 19-year-old Neves is a product of Benfica's academy. Despite his young age, he has already played 75 matches for his home club, scoring four goals and providing three assists.