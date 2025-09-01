RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Here we go! Manuel Akanji moves to Inter

The deal will be finalized soon.
Football news Today, 09:21
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Manuel Akanji in the Manchester City line-up Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The Milan club's defense is about to get a major boost!

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, a deal has been reached between Inter Milan and Manchester City for the 30-year-old Cityzens center-back Manuel Akanji.

It is reported that the Nerazzurri will take Akanji on loan for €2 million and will partially cover his salary. The club will also have the option to make the transfer permanent for €15 million—a clause that becomes mandatory if the player features in at least 50% of Serie A matches and Inter win the Scudetto this season.

Akanji joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for €20 million. Since then, the Swiss defender has made 136 appearances for the club, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with the Cityzens runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €28 million.

Reminder: On the interception: Milan tried to hijack the Manuel Akanji deal

