Here we go! Manuel Akanji moves to Inter

The deal will be finalized soon.

The Milan club's defense is about to get a major boost!

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, a deal has been reached between Inter Milan and Manchester City for the 30-year-old Cityzens center-back Manuel Akanji.

It is reported that the Nerazzurri will take Akanji on loan for €2 million and will partially cover his salary. The club will also have the option to make the transfer permanent for €15 million—a clause that becomes mandatory if the player features in at least 50% of Serie A matches and Inter win the Scudetto this season.

Akanji joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for €20 million. Since then, the Swiss defender has made 136 appearances for the club, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with the Cityzens runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €28 million.

🚨⚫️🔵 Manuel Akanji from Man City to Inter deal details.



◉ €2m loan fee and part of salary coverage.

◉ €15m buy option clause.

◉ Buy clause becomes mandatory if Akanji plays at least 50% of games and if Inter win the Serie A this season. pic.twitter.com/Xm7qVdXLM8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

