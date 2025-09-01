RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - September 1, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Iga Swiatek prediction Photo: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/ Author unknown
Ekaterina Alexandrova Ekaterina Alexandrova
US Open Today, 13:00
, Louis Armstrong Stadium
Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.8
On September 1, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Iga Swiatek will face off at the US Open. Here’s my exclusive preview and prediction for this highly anticipated match.

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Alexandrova has enjoyed a solid season so far, having claimed a title in Linz and showing consistent form at prestigious tournaments, despite early exits in Miami, Indian Wells, and the Australian Open.

She has climbed 16 spots in the rankings and now sits as the world No. 12—a remarkable achievement. At this US Open, Alexandrova has been steamrolling her opponents: first dispatching Latvia’s Sevastova 6-4, 6-1, then China’s Wang 6-2, 6-2. In her most recent match, she left no chance for Germany’s Siegemund with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory. Alexandrova has never before advanced past the fourth round at a major, so this tournament presents a golden opportunity to set a personal best.

Iga Swiatek

The Polish star arrived in New York as the world No. 2, fresh off a title run in Cincinnati, and she’s in fighting shape and high spirits. Swiatek opened with a dominant win over Colombia’s Arango, 6-1, 6-2. The second round proved trickier against the unheralded Lammens—6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Swiatek also had her struggles in the last match against Kalinskaya, trailing 1-5 in the first set but rallying to take it on a tiebreak and eventually winning 7-6, 6-4.

While Swiatek is always a major threat, she’s lacked her trademark consistency at times. A string of unforced errors can creep into her game, but she has the resilience to fight her way back.

Match facts

  • Swiatek has won 31 out of 38 matches on hard courts this season.

  • Alexandrova has 17 victories in 27 hard-court matches this year.

  • Current odds for the match: P1 – 3.66, P2 – 1.3.

Head-to-head

The stats show these two have met six times, with Swiatek leading the series 4-2. Their most recent clash came this year on grass in Germany, where Swiatek triumphed in a tough battle, 6-4, 7-6.

Prediction

It’s no surprise that the Polish ace enters as the favorite, but Alexandrova is an experienced and powerful opponent who can pose real problems. Past matches have shown that Swiatek can lose her grip on a match, making her vulnerable. I see value in backing the over on 20.5 total games.

