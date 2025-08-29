On the intercept: Milan attempts to hijack Manuel Akanji

The first talks have already taken place.

There will soon be one more Swiss player in Milan.

Details: According to several sources, including prominent football insider Fabrizio Romano, Italian side Milan have held initial talks with Manchester City representatives regarding the transfer of the 30-year-old central defender for both City and the Swiss national team, Manuel Akanji.

The clubs are reportedly close to reaching an agreement, with the final hurdle being the player's own wishes and personal terms, as Akanji has yet to give his definitive answer.

Akanji joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for €20 million. Since then, the Swiss defender has made 136 appearances for the club, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. His contract with the Citizens runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €28 million.

