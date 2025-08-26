RU RU ES ES FR FR
Here we go! Lucas Vázquez joins Bayer Leverkusen

The experienced Spaniard finds a new challenge.
Football news Today, 01:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lucas Vazquez says goodbye to Real Madrid Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

A new chapter awaits the former Galáctico.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social media X, 34-year-old Spanish defender Lucas Vázquez is set to become a Bayer Leverkusen player in the near future.

Reports confirm that Vázquez will join the Werkself as a free agent following the end of his contract with Real Madrid last month. Romano notes that all terms have been agreed upon, Vázquez has successfully passed his medical, and now awaits the official signing of documents.

Lucas Vázquez is a Real Madrid academy product. He also played for Espanyol on loan during the 2014/15 season, before joining the club permanently, but returned to Real Madrid just a few months later, where he played until 2025.

Vázquez made 402 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 38 goals and providing 73 assists. For Espanyol, he featured in 39 matches, netting 4 goals and delivering 7 assists.

