Here we go! Lucas Vázquez joins Bayer Leverkusen

A new chapter awaits the former Galáctico.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social media X, 34-year-old Spanish defender Lucas Vázquez is set to become a Bayer Leverkusen player in the near future.

Reports confirm that Vázquez will join the Werkself as a free agent following the end of his contract with Real Madrid last month. Romano notes that all terms have been agreed upon, Vázquez has successfully passed his medical, and now awaits the official signing of documents.

Lucas Vázquez is a Real Madrid academy product. He also played for Espanyol on loan during the 2014/15 season, before joining the club permanently, but returned to Real Madrid just a few months later, where he played until 2025.

Vázquez made 402 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 38 goals and providing 73 assists. For Espanyol, he featured in 39 matches, netting 4 goals and delivering 7 assists.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Lucas Vázquez to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! 🔴⚫️



Deal agreed with former Real Madrid right back who joins Bayer as free agent.



Medical already done secretly and deal to be signed on Tuesday. Exclusive story from late night…



…and deal done. 🔐🇪🇸 #Bayer04 pic.twitter.com/5ZttUif1KA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

