A forecast for the future.
Football news Today, 14:18
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The Ballon d'Or ceremony is just around the corner, but predictions about the future are already making headlines.

Details: Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães has stated that England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is destined to win the Ballon d'Or in the years ahead.

Quote: "Bellingham will win the Ballon d'Or one day... He has tremendous potential, and he's still so young. He's always one step ahead," emphasized the Brazilian.

Currently, Bellingham is sidelined following recent shoulder surgery. This issue had troubled the midfielder for some time, and only this summer did he finally undergo the operation. His return to the pitch is anticipated in October.

Reminder: Jude Bellingham shines not only on the football field but also in the world of fashion. On his Instagram page, the footballer shared behind-the-scenes shots from a new Louis Vuitton collection shoot.

