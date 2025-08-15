RU RU ES ES FR FR
Elegant. Jude Bellingham becomes the face of Louis Vuitton's new collection

A natural fit in the role of a model
Lifestyle Today, 07:45
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Jude Bellingham in a photo shoot for Louis Vuitton Photo: https://www.instagram.com/judebellingham / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shines not only on the football pitch, but also as a fashion model. The footballer took to his Instagram page to share photos from the shoot for Louis Vuitton's new collection.

Jude has become the face of the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026 collection, appearing in a series of sophisticated looks.

“Jude Bellingham for Men’s New Formal. Friend of the House @judebellingham embodies the modern tailoring of @pharrell’s collection — a display of effortless refinement in contemporary silhouettes,” reads the caption to the post.

It is worth noting that the Englishman began his collaboration with Louis Vuitton last year, joining the brand as part of the Friend of the House concept.

It should also be recalled that Bellingham is currently sidelined after undergoing recent shoulder surgery. The midfielder had been troubled by the issue for some time, but only this summer did he finally opt for surgery. His return to the pitch is expected in October.

