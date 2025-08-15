Sweet moment. Kylian Mbappé greets his young fan from Peru

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé is an idol for countless boys and girls around the world—even thousands of kilometers away in Peru. The Frenchman greeted one such young admirer via his Instagram account.

Kylian reposted a publication from the Instagram page of his charitable foundation. In the video, you can see a young boy named Esteban, who lives in Peru. He's a huge Mbappé fan and proudly wears the Real Madrid number 9 jersey with Mbappé's name on the back.

When Esteban was asked what he'd like to say to Kylian Mbappé, he shyly replied, “Hello, Kylian Mbappé.”

In response, the French superstar decided to send his own greeting. He posted another story on Instagram with the same video, adding the caption: “Hello, Esteban! 😉”.

It's worth noting that Mbappé is always attentive to his supporters, making an effort to take photos with everyone and never refusing an autograph.