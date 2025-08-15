RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Bold move! Benfica submits loan request to Real Madrid for Brahim Díaz

Bold move! Benfica submits loan request to Real Madrid for Brahim Díaz

"The Eagles" aim to strengthen their attack ahead of the upcoming season.
Football news Today, 07:13
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Brahim Diaz in the Real Madrid line-up Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

There has been no response from the "Galácticos" yet.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Lisbon's Benfica are looking to secure a one-year loan for Real Madrid right winger Brahim Díaz.

The 26-year-old Moroccan hasn't delivered prolific numbers for the Galácticos. Last season, he featured in 56 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 8 assists for the club.

Díaz is renowned for his versatility: he can operate on either wing and has experience playing as a traditional number ten, a quality that Benfica's coaching staff believe fits perfectly with their tactical vision. A permanent transfer is not being considered at this stage.

Díaz joined Real Madrid back in 2019 from Manchester City for €17 million. Since then, he has played 121 matches for Los Blancos, notching up 20 goals and 20 assists.

His current contract with the club runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €40 million.

Reminder: Benfica are showing keen interest in Georgiy Sudakov

