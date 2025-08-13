Benfica shows active interest in Heorhii Sudakov

Shakhtar could cash in a significant sum.

Details: According to insider Nicolo Schira on social network X, 22-year-old midfielder of Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team Heorhii Sudakov has become a target for Lisbon's Benfica.

The source claims that Sudakov's recent performances for Shakhtar in European competitions have sparked a wave of admiration among scouts from many top European leagues, including Benfica.

At the moment, the Eagles already have one Ukrainian in their ranks – Anatoliy Trubin, who was Sudakov’s teammate at Shakhtar before moving to Benfica for €10 million.

Last season, Heorhii Sudakov played 37 matches for Shakhtar, scoring 15 goals and providing 6 assists.

Sudakov's current contract with the Miners runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €28 million.

