In the fourth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek will host Pharco on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, at 20:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a betting option for this clash.

Zamalek vs. Pharco: match preview

Last season, Zamalek delivered a solid performance, finishing third in the table with 47 points. Moreover, the team clinched the Egypt Cup, defeating Pyramids in a penalty shootout in the final. Zamalek have started the new season unbeaten: a 2-0 victory over Ceramica Cleopatra, a goalless draw with Arab Contractors, and a 2-1 win against Modern Sport. After three rounds, the team sits on seven points with a goal difference of 4:1.

Pharco, meanwhile, played in the Championship group last season and ultimately secured seventh place with 32 points. However, their current campaign is off to a rough start. They drew 0-0 with ENPPI in the opening round, suffered a 1-4 defeat to Al Ahly, and most recently lost at home to El Gaish 0-1. Pharco are currently at the bottom of the league table with just one point and a goal difference of 1:5.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Zamalek are unbeaten in six straight matches: five wins and one draw.

Pharco have failed to win in eight consecutive games: four draws and four losses.

Pharco have failed to score in five of their last six matches.

Pharco have lost their last three away fixtures.

The most recent head-to-head ended with a 2-0 win for Zamalek. Pharco last claimed victory back in 2023.

Probable lineups

Zamalek: Awad, Gaber, Hamdi, Fattouh, Abdelmaguid, Said, Maher, Shehata, Emad, Jaziri, Shalabi

Pharco: Said, Awad, Kamel, Jefferson Nkada, Sabri, El Sageri, Hamada, Sokari, Hamroun, Nagib, Gamal

Prediction

Zamalek are the bookmakers' favorite, and I also believe the hosts will secure the win. They play at home against the league's bottom side. My prediction is Zamalek's individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.83.