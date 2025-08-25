RU RU ES ES FR FR
Zamalek vs. Pharco: will Zamalek extend their unbeaten run?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Zamalek SC vs Pharco FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/ZSCOfficial
Zamalek SC
26 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
Pharco FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Zamalek SC Total over 2
Odds: 1.83
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the fourth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek will host Pharco on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, at 20:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a betting option for this clash.

Zamalek vs. Pharco: match preview

Last season, Zamalek delivered a solid performance, finishing third in the table with 47 points. Moreover, the team clinched the Egypt Cup, defeating Pyramids in a penalty shootout in the final. Zamalek have started the new season unbeaten: a 2-0 victory over Ceramica Cleopatra, a goalless draw with Arab Contractors, and a 2-1 win against Modern Sport. After three rounds, the team sits on seven points with a goal difference of 4:1.

Pharco, meanwhile, played in the Championship group last season and ultimately secured seventh place with 32 points. However, their current campaign is off to a rough start. They drew 0-0 with ENPPI in the opening round, suffered a 1-4 defeat to Al Ahly, and most recently lost at home to El Gaish 0-1. Pharco are currently at the bottom of the league table with just one point and a goal difference of 1:5.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Zamalek are unbeaten in six straight matches: five wins and one draw.
  • Pharco have failed to win in eight consecutive games: four draws and four losses.
  • Pharco have failed to score in five of their last six matches.
  • Pharco have lost their last three away fixtures.
  • The most recent head-to-head ended with a 2-0 win for Zamalek. Pharco last claimed victory back in 2023.

Probable lineups

  • Zamalek: Awad, Gaber, Hamdi, Fattouh, Abdelmaguid, Said, Maher, Shehata, Emad, Jaziri, Shalabi
  • Pharco: Said, Awad, Kamel, Jefferson Nkada, Sabri, El Sageri, Hamada, Sokari, Hamroun, Nagib, Gamal

Prediction

Zamalek are the bookmakers' favorite, and I also believe the hosts will secure the win. They play at home against the league's bottom side. My prediction is Zamalek's individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.83.

