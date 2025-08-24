Prediction on game Win Al Masry SC Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 26, 2025, one of the Egyptian Premier League's fourth round clashes will take place as Haras El Hodoud face off against Al Masry. Kick-off is set for 20:00 Central European Time. Let's break down the odds and pick a winner for this highly anticipated encounter.

Haras El Hodoud

Last season, Haras El Hodoud delivered a modest performance, finishing ninth in the Egyptian league and struggling to find the net—especially in the Championship group, where they scored only 3 goals in 8 matches. The team made it to the quarterfinals of the Egyptian League Cup but were eliminated by ENPPI over two legs. This new campaign started on a positive note with a 1-0 home win over National Bank of Egypt, followed by a goalless draw away to top-flight newcomers Arab Contractors in round two.

Looking at their head-to-head encounters with Al Masry at home, Haras El Hodoud haven't managed a victory in their last three matches: the two most recent ended in scoreless draws, while the other saw Al Masry win 2-1. Haras' last home win over Al Masry dates back to 2018, when they triumphed 3-0.

Al Masry

Al Masry enjoyed a strong campaign last season, finishing fourth in the Egyptian league—just five points adrift of third place. However, they ended the season on a less impressive note, recording only two wins in their final six fixtures.

This season, Al Masry have hit the ground running: they opened with a 3-1 victory over Al Ittihad, followed that up with a commanding 3-0 away win against El Gaish, and most recently drew 2-2 with a solid Pyramids side, topping the table with 7 points from three matches.

In head-to-head meetings with Haras El Hodoud, Al Masry hold the upper hand: they are unbeaten in the last seven clashes, with three wins and four draws.

Probable line-ups

Haras El Hodoud: El Zanfouli, Abdelhakim, Abu-Salima, El Henawy, El Deghemy, Ashraf, El Sheikh, Eze, Ouka, El Negeli, Hamdi.

El Zanfouli, Abdelhakim, Abu-Salima, El Henawy, El Deghemy, Ashraf, El Sheikh, Eze, Ouka, El Negeli, Hamdi. Al Masry: Tarwat, El Eraki, Hasem, El Mohamadi, El Saadawi, Makhlouf, Hamada, Mugisha, Dagmoum, Temin, Mohsen.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Haras El Hodoud are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Each of Haras El Hodoud's last 7 games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Al Masry have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

4 of Al Masry's last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Al Masry are unbeaten in their last 7 head-to-head meetings with Haras El Hodoud.

4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Haras El Hodoud vs Al Masry match prediction

This upcoming clash between Haras El Hodoud and Al Masry promises to be an intriguing contest. Al Masry have kicked off the season in fine style, leading the standings and playing with real confidence, whereas Haras El Hodoud have played just two games without a win so far. The head-to-head history is also on Al Masry's side, as they've gone seven matches without defeat against this opponent. Given the current form and strong start, Al Masry look clear favorites and are likely to extend their unbeaten run with another victory over Haras El Hodoud. My pick for this match is an Al Masry win at odds of 1.54.