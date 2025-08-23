RU RU ES ES FR FR
Norwich vs Southampton: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Norwich vs Southampton: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Norwich vs Southampton prediction
26 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Norwich, Carrow Road
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 26th, the second round of the EFL Cup will feature a clash between two Championship sides: Norwich and Southampton. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and what to expect from this encounter.

Match preview

The Canaries haven't had the most convincing start to the new Championship season. The team has dropped points in several fixtures, and it's already clear that consistency is lacking in their play. Norwich still relies on an attacking style, looking to dominate possession and make active use of the flanks, but defense remains a weak spot. In four matches at the start of the 2025/26 season under Liam Manning, they've picked up two wins and suffered two defeats (both in the league). Notably, every game ended 2-1, but not always in Norwich's favor.

Norwich's main trait this season is inconsistency: they can deliver a spectacular attacking performance, scoring two or more goals, but look toothless up front in the very next match. Nevertheless, the EFL Cup is a chance for Norwich to start a winning streak, as motivation tends to be much higher in knockout games. So far, the team hasn't won at home this season—making this fixture a real opportunity to set things right.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League in the summer of 2025 and are now embarking on their first Championship campaign. The club's goal is clear: a swift return to the top flight, but the early rounds suggest it won't be easy. Southampton are well-organized: they press high and defend with discipline, but that's not always enough—four points from their opening three matches isn't what fans expect from their side.

In attack, Southampton focus on quick combinations and make the most of their wide players. Even with expected rotation for the EFL Cup, the Saints have enough quality in their squad to fight for a place in the next round.

Probable lineups

Norwich: Kovacevic, Medic, Darling, Cordoba, Stacey, Toris, Wright, Diallo, Crnas, Marcondes, Sargent

Southampton: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Kwarshi, Fraser, Downes, Charles, Wellington, Fernandes, Robinson, Armstrong

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last five meetings between these teams have produced two draws, two Southampton victories, and one Norwich win
  • Norwich have gone six games without a draw: three wins and three losses
  • Southampton have scored in 11 consecutive matches

Prediction

Both teams are prone to defensive errors but are capable of launching swift, effective attacks—something they've proven time and again. Head-to-head history also shows that matches between these sides are rarely short on goals. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.6 odds.

