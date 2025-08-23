Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.95 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 25, 2025, Juventude and Botafogo will face off in a Brazil Serie A clash. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

The club from Caxias do Sul is locked in a battle for survival this season. After returning to the top flight, Juventude is fighting to stay mid-table, but so far, the team is hovering closer to the bottom. Their main issue is inconsistency: strong home performances are often followed by disappointing results on the road. The defense remains particularly vulnerable, frequently making positional mistakes and struggling to defend set pieces.

Nevertheless, Juventude have shown this season that they are capable of pulling off surprises—especially at their Alfredo Jaconi home ground. Wins over stronger opponents have demonstrated their grit and ability to capitalize on rare chances. Tactically, the team plays a compact, disciplined style, focusing on quick transitions to attack, where the flanks play a key role. After a run of four consecutive defeats, Juventude managed to get back on track: in their last three matches, they beat Corinthians (2-1), Vasco (2-0), and drew with Vitoria. As it stands, Juventude are 18th in the table, just one point away from the safety zone, so with a positive result, the club could climb out of the relegation zone for the first time in a long stretch.

Botafogo are having a season filled with ambition, aiming for the league’s upper echelons. The Rio de Janeiro side consistently sits near the top of the table and remains in the hunt for a top-four finish. Unlike Juventude, Botafogo display organization and the ability to earn points even in tough matchups. Their main strength is a powerful attacking line and the knack for breaking down packed opposing defenses.

However, in recent weeks, "Fogão" have faced some challenges: a congested fixture list, participation in international tournaments, and squad rotation have led to dropped points in matches where they were favorites. Even so, Botafogo maintain a high scoring output and remain one of the league’s most balanced squads. Moreover, after a frustrating defeat to LDU Quito in the Copa Libertadores, the team will have a less crowded schedule and be better prepared for league matches. In their last five league games under Davide Ancelotti, Botafogo have two wins, two losses, and a draw. Currently, they sit fifth in the table.

Probable lineups

Juventude: Jandrei, Lopes de Jesus, Ángel, Abner, Ruschel, Gonçalves, Jadson, Mandaca, Nene, Batalha, Thalysson

Botafogo: Victor, Vitinho, Marçal, Barbosa, Telles, Danilo, Allan, Arthur, Savarino, Martins, Freitas

Match facts and head-to-head

The last five head-to-head matches yielded two draws, one Juventude win, and two Botafogo victories

Juventude are unbeaten in their last three matches

Botafogo haven’t drawn in their last seven matches: four wins and three losses

Prediction

Both sides know how to attack, and in the last ten head-to-head encounters only once has either team failed to score. My prediction: both teams to score – Yes at 1.95.