RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Juventude vs Botafogo: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 25, 2025

Juventude vs Botafogo: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 25, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Juventude vs Botafogo RJ prediction @ECJuventude / X
Juventude
Juventude Juventude Schedule Juventude News Juventude Transfers
Serie A Brazil Serie A Brazil Table Serie A Brazil Fixtures Serie A Brazil Predictions
24 aug 2025, 17:30
- : -
Brazil,
Botafogo RJ
Botafogo RJ Botafogo RJ Schedule Botafogo RJ News Botafogo RJ Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.95
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 25, 2025, Juventude and Botafogo will face off in a Brazil Serie A clash. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and our match prediction.

See also: Boca Juniors vs Banfield prediction and betting tips 25 Аugust 2025

Match preview

The club from Caxias do Sul is locked in a battle for survival this season. After returning to the top flight, Juventude is fighting to stay mid-table, but so far, the team is hovering closer to the bottom. Their main issue is inconsistency: strong home performances are often followed by disappointing results on the road. The defense remains particularly vulnerable, frequently making positional mistakes and struggling to defend set pieces.

Nevertheless, Juventude have shown this season that they are capable of pulling off surprises—especially at their Alfredo Jaconi home ground. Wins over stronger opponents have demonstrated their grit and ability to capitalize on rare chances. Tactically, the team plays a compact, disciplined style, focusing on quick transitions to attack, where the flanks play a key role. After a run of four consecutive defeats, Juventude managed to get back on track: in their last three matches, they beat Corinthians (2-1), Vasco (2-0), and drew with Vitoria. As it stands, Juventude are 18th in the table, just one point away from the safety zone, so with a positive result, the club could climb out of the relegation zone for the first time in a long stretch.

Botafogo are having a season filled with ambition, aiming for the league’s upper echelons. The Rio de Janeiro side consistently sits near the top of the table and remains in the hunt for a top-four finish. Unlike Juventude, Botafogo display organization and the ability to earn points even in tough matchups. Their main strength is a powerful attacking line and the knack for breaking down packed opposing defenses.

However, in recent weeks, "Fogão" have faced some challenges: a congested fixture list, participation in international tournaments, and squad rotation have led to dropped points in matches where they were favorites. Even so, Botafogo maintain a high scoring output and remain one of the league’s most balanced squads. Moreover, after a frustrating defeat to LDU Quito in the Copa Libertadores, the team will have a less crowded schedule and be better prepared for league matches. In their last five league games under Davide Ancelotti, Botafogo have two wins, two losses, and a draw. Currently, they sit fifth in the table.

Probable lineups

Juventude: Jandrei, Lopes de Jesus, Ángel, Abner, Ruschel, Gonçalves, Jadson, Mandaca, Nene, Batalha, Thalysson

Botafogo: Victor, Vitinho, Marçal, Barbosa, Telles, Danilo, Allan, Arthur, Savarino, Martins, Freitas

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last five head-to-head matches yielded two draws, one Juventude win, and two Botafogo victories
  • Juventude are unbeaten in their last three matches
  • Botafogo haven’t drawn in their last seven matches: four wins and three losses

Prediction

Both sides know how to attack, and in the last ten head-to-head encounters only once has either team failed to score. My prediction: both teams to score – Yes at 1.95.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.95
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
AC Milan vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Milan vs Cremonese: Will Milan kick off the new Serie A season with a win? AC Milan Odds: 1.77 Cremonese Recommended Melbet
Roma vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Roma vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Roma Odds: 1.91 Bologna Bet now Mostbet
Lyon vs Metz prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:05 Lyon vs Metz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 23, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Metz Bet now 1xBet
Levante vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Levante vs Barcelona: Another convincing win for Barcelona? Levante Odds: 1.82 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
DC United vs Inter Miami CF prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 D.C. United vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 DC United Odds: 1.92 Inter Miami CF Bet now Mostbet
Everton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.82 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 24 August 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.8 Nottingham Forest Recommended Melbet
Lorient vs Rennes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Lorient vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 24 August 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.57 Rennes Bet now 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 aug 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 August 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.82 FC Koln Bet now Mostbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Al-Ittihad vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will come out on top in the round four clash? Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.68 National Bank Recommended Mostbet
Osasuna vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Osasuna vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.76 Valencia Bet now Mostbet
Toulouse vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Toulouse vs Brest: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.75 Brest Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores