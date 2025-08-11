RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Transfer news Here we go! Koni De Winter moves to Milan

Here we go! Koni De Winter moves to Milan

"Rossoneri" strengthen their defensive line.
Transfer news Today, 10:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
De Winter in the Genoa line-up Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images

The deal is set to be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 23-year-old Belgian defender Koni De Winter from Genoa is just moments away from becoming an AC Milan player.

Reports indicate that Milan will pay €20 million for De Winter, with a contract to be signed for at least five years. Negotiations between the parties are still ongoing regarding contract details, and as soon as an agreement is reached, the player will travel to Milan for his medical examination.

De Winter joined Genoa last year for €8 million and has since played 26 matches for the club, scoring 3 goals. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €22 million, and his contract with Genoa runs until 2026.

For the record: Malick Thiaw is moving to Newcastle! Deal details revealed

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Genoa Genoa Schedule Genoa News Genoa Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores