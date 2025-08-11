Here we go! Koni De Winter moves to Milan

The deal is set to be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 23-year-old Belgian defender Koni De Winter from Genoa is just moments away from becoming an AC Milan player.

Reports indicate that Milan will pay €20 million for De Winter, with a contract to be signed for at least five years. Negotiations between the parties are still ongoing regarding contract details, and as soon as an agreement is reached, the player will travel to Milan for his medical examination.

De Winter joined Genoa last year for €8 million and has since played 26 matches for the club, scoring 3 goals. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €22 million, and his contract with Genoa runs until 2026.

🚨🔴⚫️ Koni De Winter to AC Milan, here we go! Verbal agreement done with Genoa and player side.



Package around €20m with clubs sorting final details then green light to medical tests in Milano early next week.



De Winter will sign long term deal at Milan. pic.twitter.com/wGdoy8YTxf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2025

For the record: Malick Thiaw is moving to Newcastle! Deal details revealed