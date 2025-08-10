RU RU ES ES FR FR
Malick Thiaw joins Newcastle! Deal details revealed

The 24-year-old German defender arrives in England today
Transfer news Today, 08:45
According to Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle and AC Milan have reached an agreement on the transfer of defender Malick Thiaw.

Details: The journalist announced on his Twitter that Newcastle has secured a deal with Italian side AC Milan for centre-back Malick Thiaw. The medical examination is scheduled for Monday.

The player will sign a contract until 2029, with Milan set to receive €38 million plus an additional €4 million in bonuses.

Last season, the 24-year-old German defender made 31 appearances for Milan across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The statistical portal currently values the player at €18 million.

