Here we go! Jota Silva leaves Nottingham Forest for Besiktas

The deal is practically done.

The Turkish Super Lig continues to attract top talent.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on his social media page, Turkish giants Besiktas have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder Jota Silva.

Reports indicate that Besiktas will take Silva on loan for the season, with an option to buy that could become an obligation at the end of the deal.

Jota Silva joined Nottingham Forest from Vitoria Guimaraes last year for €7 million. During his time at Forest, he featured in 38 matches, netting 20 goals and providing 11 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at €15 million.

