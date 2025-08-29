RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Here we go! Jakub Kiwior moves from Arsenal to Porto

Here we go! Jakub Kiwior moves from Arsenal to Porto

"Dragons" sign a new defender.
Football news Today, 08:08
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jakub Kiver in the Arsenal line-up Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

The official announcement of the transfer is expected soon.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, Portuguese side Porto and London’s Arsenal have reached an agreement on the transfer of 25-year-old Polish national team centre-back Jakub Kiwior.

Reports indicate that Kiwior will join Porto on loan, but the deal includes a mandatory buyout clause for €17 million, as well as a percentage of any future sale.

The defender is set to travel to Portugal within the next 24 hours for his medical and to sign the contract.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Italian side Spezia for €20 million in 2023, made 68 appearances, scored 3 goals, and delivered 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €28 million.

Reminder: Porto turned down a huge offer for an 18-year-old talent

Related teams and leagues
FC Porto FC Porto Schedule FC Porto News FC Porto Transfers
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 05:25 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Kai Havertz in the Arsenal line-up Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Havertz to go under the knife... new details emerge on Kai Havertz's injury
Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Hincapié Football news Yesterday, 03:50 Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Hincapié
Football news 26 aug 2025, 04:24 Porto rejected a massive offer for 18-year-old talent
Arsenal considers strengthening defense. There’s an option from Germany Football news 25 aug 2025, 07:12 Arsenal considers strengthening defense. There’s an option from Germany
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores