Here we go! Jakub Kiwior moves from Arsenal to Porto

"Dragons" sign a new defender.

The official announcement of the transfer is expected soon.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, Portuguese side Porto and London’s Arsenal have reached an agreement on the transfer of 25-year-old Polish national team centre-back Jakub Kiwior.

Reports indicate that Kiwior will join Porto on loan, but the deal includes a mandatory buyout clause for €17 million, as well as a percentage of any future sale.

The defender is set to travel to Portugal within the next 24 hours for his medical and to sign the contract.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Italian side Spezia for €20 million in 2023, made 68 appearances, scored 3 goals, and delivered 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €28 million.

🚨🐉 Jakub Kiwior to FC Porto, here we go! Deal agreed with Arsenal on loan with obligation to buy.



€2m loan fee, €17m obligation to buy plus add-ons and sell-on clause up to potential fee over €25/27m.



Kiwior scheduled to fly in next 24h as soon as documents are approved. pic.twitter.com/uAtqBDMRcX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

