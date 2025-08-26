Porto rejected a massive offer for 18-year-old talent

The 18-year-old prodigy Rodrigo Mora made quite an impression for Porto last season, attracting significant interest from other clubs. However, the Dragons’ stance is equally firm.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese giants turned down a bid from Saudi side Al-Ittihad worth €63 million plus 10 percent of any future sale of Mora. But Porto wasn’t convinced by the offer.

The Dragons are demanding that any suitors for the attacking midfielder trigger his €70 million release clause. Still, Al-Ittihad aren’t giving up and are preparing a new attempt to persuade the Portuguese club to let their young star go.

Reminder: Mora scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists in 35 matches last season. His contract runs until June 30, 2030.