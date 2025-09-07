RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Here we go from Romano! Onana to join Trabzonspor

Here we go from Romano! Onana to join Trabzonspor

Onana agreed to move to the Turkish club
Transfer news Today, 13:31
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Онана https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1834959224452878666

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark “Here we go!” on André Onana’s move to Trabzonspor.

Also read: Zambia vs Morocco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

All contracts on the player’s side have already been signed. This will be a loan deal with no buy option and no loan fee.

Reminder: Clubs from Saudi Arabia are showing interest in Harry Maguire. However, a move for the Manchester United defender currently looks unlikely.

Related teams and leagues
Trabzonspor Trabzonspor Schedule Trabzonspor News Trabzonspor Transfers
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early Football news Today, 12:34 Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early
The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 10:23 The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper
Maguire receives offers from Saudi clubs. Will he leave in September? Football news 05 sep 2025, 10:19 Maguire receives offers from Saudi clubs. Will he leave in September?
Conor Gallagher in the Atletico Madrid line-up Football news 04 sep 2025, 05:58 Failed negotiations! Atlético Madrid flatly refuse Manchester United's bid for Conor Gallagher
Manchester United set to lose a hefty sum this season Football news 04 sep 2025, 03:49 Manchester United set to lose a hefty sum this season
Angelo Stiller for the German national team Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:59 Continuous setbacks! Manchester United suffer fiasco in Angelo Stiller negotiations
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores