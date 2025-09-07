Here we go from Romano! Onana to join Trabzonspor
Onana agreed to move to the Turkish club
Transfer news Today, 13:31Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1834959224452878666
Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark “Here we go!” on André Onana’s move to Trabzonspor.
All contracts on the player’s side have already been signed. This will be a loan deal with no buy option and no loan fee.
Reminder: Clubs from Saudi Arabia are showing interest in Harry Maguire. However, a move for the Manchester United defender currently looks unlikely.