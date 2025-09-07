Here we go from Romano! Onana to join Trabzonspor

Onana agreed to move to the Turkish club

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark “Here we go!” on André Onana’s move to Trabzonspor.

All contracts on the player’s side have already been signed. This will be a loan deal with no buy option and no loan fee.

🚨🇹🇷 EXCLUSIVE: André Onana agrees to join Trabzonspor, here we go!



All contracts are now signed on player side, waiting on counter approval from Trabzonspor and travel next week.



Deal done on loan from Manchester United as revealed on Saturday, no buy option or loan fee. pic.twitter.com/PvSSOGViJS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2025

Reminder: Clubs from Saudi Arabia are showing interest in Harry Maguire. However, a move for the Manchester United defender currently looks unlikely.