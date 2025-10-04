Henry criticized Flick after PSG defeat: “You can't play with such a high defensive line”

The legendary Frenchman was unimpressed by Flick's tactical approach

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who usually praises the Catalan side, was highly critical of Hansi Flick's tactical approach following their defeat to PSG.

Details: Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry accused the German coach of being stubborn and making the wrong tactical choices:

“You can't play in the Champions League with such a high defensive line, I'm sorry. When you're up against top opponents, you're exposing yourself. Every simple burst of pace can end up as a goal. And that's exactly what happened against PSG. We've talked about this before, but they didn't want to change anything,” the Frenchman stated.

Henry also added that sometimes coaches stick too stubbornly to their ideas, even when the situation calls for adjustments: