He is furious. Grimsby goalkeeper turns out to be a Manchester United fan

An unexpected fact about the goalkeeper.
Football news Today, 03:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fourth-division side Grimsby pulled off a shock by knocking Manchester United out of the EFL Cup's second round. And the home team's goalkeeper made a surprising confession.

Details: In a comment to Sky Sports, Grimsby goalkeeper Christy Pym jokingly admitted that he's a Manchester United supporter and was less than pleased with the outcome.

Quote: "I'm a Manchester United fan, so to be honest, I'm almost furious," Pym said.

However, he added that the team is delighted, happy with this victory, and it's a fantastic result.

We reported that both teams needed 26 penalty kicks in the shootout, with Grimsby prevailing 12-11.

For the record, this is the first time in their history that Manchester United have been knocked out of the EFL Cup by a League Two side.

Reminder: This result sparked an outpouring of emotions from fans, with many taking to social media to react to the shock — we’ve collected the best reactions for you.

