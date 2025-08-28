Onana's blunder and fans in pain. How social media reacted to Manchester United's defeat by a League Two side

The reaction was immediate.

Manchester United traveled away to League Two side Grimsby for an EFL Cup second round clash and crashed out on penalties, 2-2 (11:12).

The result sparked a tidal wave of emotion among fans, many of whom took to social media to share their reactions to this stunning encounter.

Details: The responses were all over the place. Many poked fun at current head coach Ruben Amorim, insisting they don’t want him sacked just yet. Others openly mocked goalkeeper Andre Onana’s disastrous performance, as he failed to bail the team out when it mattered most.

Yet a significant portion of posts lamented just how tough it is to be a Manchester United fan these days.

LIKE THIS TWEET IF YOU WANT RUBEN AMORIM TO STAY AT MANCHESTER UNITED 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gsuNSnhxau — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) August 27, 2025

pic.twitter.com/dV2XJtlmeG — Premier League Out Of Context (@PL__OOC) August 27, 2025

Onana penalty shoot out highlights pic.twitter.com/u7a2CCtzLx — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 27, 2025

Andre Onana 🆚 Grimsby

pic.twitter.com/xIQeYo3p2z — Premier League Out Of Context (@PL__OOC) August 27, 2025

Manchester United are down bad 📉 pic.twitter.com/uh6wI2BCl5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 27, 2025

How it feels to be a Manchester United fan right now pic.twitter.com/DhHYJqntNP — 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝟏𝟎 (@Cunha__utd) August 27, 2025

For the record: For the first time in their history, Manchester United were knocked out of the EFL Cup by a team from England's fourth tier.