He can't be stopped! Mbappé scores in his seventh consecutive match

The Frenchman is in sensational form

In the seventh round of the Spanish La Liga, Atlético and Real are facing off in Madrid.

Simeone’s men took the lead early, with Le Normand heading home a powerful goal after a well-worked free-kick in the 14th minute. The Spanish center-back left the goalkeeper with no chance.

But the "Colchoneros" didn’t celebrate for long. Just ten minutes later, Güler delivered a brilliant pass that sent Kylian Mbappé one-on-one with Oblak, and the French striker coolly leveled the score.

Notably, Mbappé remains in outstanding form. Kylian has scored in 11 of his last 12 La Liga matches, and he has now found the net in seven consecutive games for club and country. With eight goals so far, Mbappé currently leads the La Liga scoring charts with confidence.

ATM 1-1 RMA (26') - Mbappé sigue en modo Cristiano: ha marcado en 11 de los últimos 12 partidos que ha jugado en La Liga (17 goles en total).



El Madrid, zarandeado sin piedad en los primeros 20 minutos, resuelve el problema gracias al jugador más determinante que hay ahora mismo… — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) September 27, 2025

It’s worth noting that before halftime, Los Blancos pulled ahead thanks to a goal from Güler. Interestingly, Real had not beaten Atlético in La Liga since 2022.