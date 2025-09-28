RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Wants to stay at Real. Endrick refuses loan move

Wants to stay at Real. Endrick refuses loan move

Brazilian determined to fight for a spot in the squad
Football news Today, 15:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Wants to stay at Real. Endrick refuses loan move Photo: x.com/realmadrid

Real Madrid is considering the possibility of loaning out Endrick to provide him with more playing time, but the player and his camp are firmly against this option, according to COPE.

Since rejoining the Blancos after recovering from a hamstring injury, the Brazilian has yet to make his debut under Xabi Alonso. His last appearance on the pitch was on May 18 in the match against Sevilla.

In light of this, the player's representative, Frederico Peña, held a meeting with Juni Calafat in Valdebebas to discuss Endrick's future. Despite the fierce competition, the Brazilian and his team prefer to remain in Madrid.

As a reminder, last season Endrick played 37 matches and scored 7 goals, but only played more than 45 minutes in seven of those games.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
This hasn't happened in 75 years. Atletico score 5 goals against Real for the first time since 1950 Football news Yesterday, 13:08 This hasn't happened in 75 years. Atletico score 5 goals against Real for the first time since 1950
Will there be a new scandal? Controversial referee decision in the Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 11:33 Will there be a new scandal? Controversial referee decision in the Madrid derby
He can't be stopped! Mbappé scores in his seventh consecutive match Football news Yesterday, 11:03 He can't be stopped! Mbappé scores in his seventh consecutive match
Related Team News
Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane
Xabi Alonso wants Kane: Real targets the Englishman once again Transfer news Yesterday, 05:05 Xabi Alonso wants Kane: Real targets the Englishman once again
Real Madrid changes the name of its home stadium Football news 26 sep 2025, 09:05 Reforms! Real Madrid changes the name of its home stadium
Simeone Defends Julián Álvarez Amid Barcelona Speculation Football news 25 sep 2025, 18:35 Simeone Defends Julián Álvarez Amid Barcelona Speculation
Julián Álvarez vows to do everything possible to beat Real Madrid Football news 25 sep 2025, 02:55 Julián Álvarez vows to do everything possible to beat Real Madrid
Transfer getting closer! Real Madrid representatives scouted Saliba from the stands in the match against Manchester City Football news 24 sep 2025, 14:40 Transfer getting closer! Real Madrid representatives scouted Saliba from the stands in the match against Manchester City
Related Tournament News
It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski Football news Today, 14:28 It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski
La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford Football news Today, 10:26 La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford
Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 09:35 Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia
Yamal is back?! Hansi Flick reveals if Barcelona's star will play in tomorrow's match Football news Yesterday, 07:28 Yamal is back?! Hansi Flick reveals if Barcelona's star will play in tomorrow's match
Barcelona's starting line-up for the match against Real Oviedo Football news 25 sep 2025, 16:09 Barcelona players take the field against Real Oviedo wearing shirts in support of Gavi
Yamal to miss Oviedo clash due to injury Football news 25 sep 2025, 04:51 Yamal to miss Oviedo clash due to injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores