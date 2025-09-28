Wants to stay at Real. Endrick refuses loan move

Brazilian determined to fight for a spot in the squad

Real Madrid is considering the possibility of loaning out Endrick to provide him with more playing time, but the player and his camp are firmly against this option, according to COPE.

Since rejoining the Blancos after recovering from a hamstring injury, the Brazilian has yet to make his debut under Xabi Alonso. His last appearance on the pitch was on May 18 in the match against Sevilla.

In light of this, the player's representative, Frederico Peña, held a meeting with Juni Calafat in Valdebebas to discuss Endrick's future. Despite the fierce competition, the Brazilian and his team prefer to remain in Madrid.

As a reminder, last season Endrick played 37 matches and scored 7 goals, but only played more than 45 minutes in seven of those games.