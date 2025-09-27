Will there be a new scandal? Controversial referee decision in the Madrid derby

The foul by Nico González sparks heated debate

Real and Atlético are locking horns in the Madrid derby.

The first half delivered a flurry of action, with four goals and plenty of controversy for fans to chew on. The teams headed into the break at 2-2, but just before the halftime whistle, a dramatic incident unfolded that is sure to fuel post-match debate.

Nico González crashed hard into Dani Carvajal and was shown a yellow card by the referee. The situation is far from clear-cut, and it looks like this moment will become a hot topic for discussion and argument after the final whistle.

Esto a Dani Carvajal fue amarilla, no la revisaron.



No es fútbol, es La Liga. pic.twitter.com/ZIc2JFPyYL — MT2 (@madrid_total2) September 27, 2025

It's worth noting that Real have already voiced their frustration with refereeing more than once this season. The controversy surrounding Dean Huijsen's recent sending-off is still far from over. The Spanish Football Federation (CTA) admitted the referee made a mistake by showing a red card, but the club's appeals to overturn the punishment have been rejected twice.