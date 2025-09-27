RU RU ES ES FR FR
This hasn't happened in 75 years. Atletico score 5 goals against Real for the first time since 1950

A fantastic victory for Simeone's side
Today, 13:08
This hasn't happened in 75 years. Atletico score 5 goals against Real for the first time since 1950 Photo: x.com/2010MisterChip

Real and Atletico delivered a thrilling spectacle for the fans in the Madrid derby. The two teams combined for a stunning 7 goals, much to the delight of the "Colchoneros" supporters who packed the Metropolitano.

The first half ended in a 2-2 draw, but after the break, only the hosts found the net. An Alvarez brace and a goal from Griezmann saw Simeone's men celebrate a resounding 5-2 triumph.

Remarkably, this is the first time since 1950 that Atletico have scored 5 goals against Real in an official match. Previously, this had happened just three times.

It's also worth noting that Xabi Alonso's team have only conceded this many goals once before. The first instance came in the Eintracht vs Bayer match in 2022.

