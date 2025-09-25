RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions PSG vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

PSG vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre prediction https://x.com/PSG_inside/status/1970203881360556099
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France (Round 6) 27 sep 2025, 15:05
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Auxerre Auxerre
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the headline clashes of Ligue 1's Matchday 6 unfolds this Saturday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where PSG hosts Auxerre. I'm offering a bet on goals in this match with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Despite a setback against Marseille in the previous round, PSG comes into this encounter in high spirits. The team has plenty of reasons to celebrate: Ousmane Dembélé just picked up the Ballon d'Or, while Luis Enrique has been named Coach of the Year.

After their disappointment in Le Classique, PSG dropped to second place in Ligue 1, level on points with Monaco. However, it looks like this is only temporary—Enrique’s side is determined to reclaim the top spot.

There’s a chance we’ll see some squad rotation, as PSG faces a crucial clash with Barcelona midweek. Still, the Parisians’ squad depth allows them to maintain a high level of play even with changes in the lineup.

Auxerre started the season brightly with a win over Lorient (1-0), but then suffered three straight defeats—to Nice (1-3), Nantes (0-1), and Monaco (1-2). In the last round, they bounced back by beating Toulouse (1-0).

However, Auxerre will have to cope without left-back Fredrik Oppegard, who was sent off in their previous match and will be suspended for this one.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • PSG has opened the scoring in five of their last six matches.
  • Auxerre has received red cards in three of their last four games.
  • In head-to-head meetings, the advantage goes to PSG: in the last 10 encounters, PSG has won five times, Auxerre twice, with three draws.
  • PSG is unbeaten in their last seven matches against Auxerre.

Probable lineups

  • PSG: Chevalier - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz - Kvaratskhelia, Mbaye, Mayulu
  • Auxerre: Léon - Senaya, Siwe, Sierralta, Mensah, Akpa - Sinayoko, Owusu, Danois, Namaso - Mara

Prediction

I expect a high-scoring affair. PSG should secure a confident win, but Auxerre is capable of creating chances in attack as well. The best bet looks to be on goals. My prediction: over 3 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.45
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
