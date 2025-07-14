Having a good time. Erling Haaland enjoys golf during his holiday

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is making the most of his holiday break. After a relaxing getaway in Ibiza with his girlfriend, the Norwegian met up with friends to hit the golf course. He shared a video of his outing in an Instagram story.

The footage shows Erling swinging his club and sending the golf ball flying into the distance.

It's worth noting that many footballers are passionate about golf. Beyond renowned golf enthusiast Gareth Bale, Haaland’s coach Pep Guardiola is also a fan of the sport. The Spaniard even organizes his own annual tournament, inviting friends and football acquaintances to compete on the green.

As a reminder, Manchester City finished last season without claiming a single trophy—something that hadn’t happened since Pep Guardiola joined the club in 2016. This has sparked a team overhaul, resulting in the departure of long-standing leaders and club legends like Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker.