Harry Kane may turn down move to Bayern

Football news Today, 00:48
London's "Tottenham Hotspur" striker and England's national team player Harry Kane may decline a transfer to Bayern Munich, as reported by Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol on Twitter.

According to the source, the player prefers to remain with the English club, despite "Bayern" having agreed on a transfer fee of over 100 million euros for him. For the transfer to be finalized, the forward's consent is required. However, it's not ruled out that Kane might now agree to extend his contract with Tottenham, which is currently set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old Kane is a product of Tottenham's youth system and has been a part of the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club across all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. Remarkably, the player hasn't won any major trophies with the club. Kane's main achievement at Tottenham was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has represented the England national team since 2015. He has participated in 84 matches for the national squad, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.

