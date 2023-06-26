Harry Kane has decided on a new club

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane is interested in a move to Bayern Munich.

The source suggests that Kane has chosen the German club as his preferred destination for continuing his career. Bayern Munich is confident that they can acquire the striker for a fee less than 100 million euros.

Previously, it was reported that Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea, and Real Madrid have also shown interest in Kane.

In the past season, the 29-year-old Kane played 49 matches in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.