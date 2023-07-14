Harry Kane could stay at Tottenham

Striker Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur has no plans to submit a transfer request to leave the club, according to the Evening Standard.

According to the source, the player will not demand a transfer from the management of the English club in the summer transfer window, despite his desire to join Bayern Munich. The forward wants to maintain a good relationship with the club and therefore will not insist on a transfer. There is even a possibility that Kane will agree to extend his contract with Tottenham, which is currently valid until the summer of 2024.

Earlier reports stated that Bayern Munich intends to buy the 29-year-old player in the summer transfer window and is willing to pay €90-95 million for him. With bonuses, the transfer fee could exceed €100 million. However, even this amount may not be enough as Tottenham Hotspur wants to receive at least €140 million for Kane.

Kane is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy and has been a part of the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the player has yet to win any trophies with the club. Kane's main achievement with Tottenham is reaching the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018/2019 season.