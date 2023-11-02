Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon

Los Angeles Clippers newcomer James Harden may soon play his first game for the new team, according to journalist Shams Charania.

As reported by an insider, the basketball player will soon join the team for practice. There is a possibility that James will make his debut for the Clippers in an away game against the Knicks, scheduled for the night of Monday, November 6th, to Tuesday, November 7th.

James Harden is an American professional basketball player who currently plays for the NBA team, the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2013, he participated in the NBA All-Star Game for the first time during his debut season with the Rockets. In 2012, while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was given the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

In 2018, in his sixth season with the Rockets, he was named the NBA Most Valuable Player for the first time in his career. He ranks third in career scoring among all active NBA players.