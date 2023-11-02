RU RU NG NG
Main News Basketball news Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon

Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon

Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon

Los Angeles Clippers newcomer James Harden may soon play his first game for the new team, according to journalist Shams Charania.

As reported by an insider, the basketball player will soon join the team for practice. There is a possibility that James will make his debut for the Clippers in an away game against the Knicks, scheduled for the night of Monday, November 6th, to Tuesday, November 7th.

James Harden is an American professional basketball player who currently plays for the NBA team, the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2013, he participated in the NBA All-Star Game for the first time during his debut season with the Rockets. In 2012, while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was given the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

In 2018, in his sixth season with the Rockets, he was named the NBA Most Valuable Player for the first time in his career. He ranks third in career scoring among all active NBA players.

Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule Motorsport News Yesterday, 15:14 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023