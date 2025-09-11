RU RU ES ES FR FR
Happy ending! Official: Aymeric Laporte is an Athletic Bilbao player

The Spaniard has returned home.
Football news Today, 15:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
A major boost for Athletic Bilbao.

Details: Today, on the club's official X social media page, Athletic Bilbao announced the official signing of 31-year-old defender Aymeric Laporte.

The club had reached an agreement with Saudi side Al-Nassr last month, but due to FIFA regulations and the transfer window deadline, they couldn’t register the defender. Now, with all issues resolved, Laporte officially becomes part of the Basque squad.

Laporte already played for Athletic from 2012 to 2018 before transferring to Manchester City for €65 million. The Frenchman’s last club was Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, who received €10 million for his transfer.

The duration of Laporte’s contract with Bilbao will be announced later. According to Transfermarkt, Aymeric is currently valued at €15 million.

