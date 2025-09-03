RU RU ES ES FR FR
Athletic Bilbao launches full-scale campaign to register Aymeric Laporte

Every possible method is being used.
Football news Today, 05:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Emeric Laporte as part of Al-Nasr. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The Basques are prepared to go all the way.

Details: According to Marca, Spanish side Athletic Bilbao is exploring every possible avenue to resolve the registration issue surrounding Aymeric Laporte.

It is reported that FIFA was unable to confirm the registration of the defender’s three-year contract due to a delay in receiving transfer documents from Saudi Arabia.

The centre-back’s future at the club is now in doubt, but the club’s management has stated that they are already working to solve the issue and, if necessary, are prepared to appeal not only to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) but also to UEFA for mediation with FIFA. As a last resort, the Basques are ready to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Last season, Laporte made 30 appearances for Al Nassr and scored 5 goals. In 2023, he joined the Saudi club from Manchester City for €28 million.

Reminder: Athletic Bilbao cannot register Laporte. What’s the issue?

