Athletic Bilbao unable to register Laporte. What's the issue?

Football news Today, 13:44
Athletic Bilbao moved to bolster their defense by bringing back former player Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Arabia. However, the transfer has hit a snag.

Details: According to Marca, Athletic may face difficulties registering the center-back. The reason is that his transfer was submitted late, and under FIFA regulations, the Basque club is not permitted to complete the player's registration.

Currently, the organization is investigating the cause of the delay. The Royal Spanish Football Federation is also reviewing the situation, and an official verdict is expected in the coming days.

Previously, the defender had openly expressed his desire to return to Spain to fight for a spot in the national squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Last season, Laporte made 30 appearances for the club and scored 5 goals. In 2023, he moved from Manchester City to the Saudi team for €28 million.

Reminder: Athletic Bilbao stars Iñaki and Nico Williams found themselves at the center of a scandal, suspected of fraud in the purchase of a Mercedes AMG E63 worth €80,000.

