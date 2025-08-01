What a twist! Iñaki and Nico Williams suspected of fraud in luxury car purchase

Athletic Bilbao stars Iñaki and Nico Williams have found themselves embroiled in controversy. According to Pulse Nigeria, the brothers are suspected of fraud during the purchase of a Mercedes AMG E63 valued at €80,000.

It has emerged that a Spanish car dealership accused the Williams brothers of conducting a fraudulent transaction by failing to complete payment for the vehicle. The footballers themselves deny any wrongdoing, though they have acknowledged the existence of the allegations.

"After learning from the media about a potential complaint against us and gathering information, we can confirm that a complaint has been filed based on facts that do not correspond to reality. We categorically deny committing any crime. There are no factual or legal grounds for any accusation of criminal behavior," the brothers said in a joint statement.

Nico and Iñaki also stated that they see the complaint as an attempt to damage their reputation. They confirmed their willingness to cooperate with law enforcement and intend to prove their innocence while taking action against those spreading false accusations.