A fair decision! UEFA fines Athletic Bilbao

The amount of the fine is quite substantial.

Details: Today, a verdict was delivered regarding the behavior of Bilbao fans during the Europa League semifinal match against Manchester United.

On that occasion, the home supporters acted in a highly provocative manner: they threw foreign objects at Manchester United players and chanted offensive slogans toward them.

This incident did not go unnoticed by UEFA—a thorough investigation was conducted. As a result, UEFA has ordered the Bilbao club to pay a €50,000 fine and warned that any repeat offense could result in a partial stadium ban.

On May 1, 2025, Athletic Bilbao suffered a heavy home defeat to Manchester United, losing 0-3, which sparked intense dissatisfaction among the fans.

