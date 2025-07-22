"He just got scared." Cucurella suggests why Williams turned down Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams was on the verge of joining Barcelona, but at the last moment, he made a complete U-turn. The player faced a wave of criticism from the Catalan club, but his national teammate Marc Cucurella has stepped in to defend him.

Details: The Chelsea defender suggested that Williams was simply scared by the possibility that he might not be registered by Barcelona, despite all their assurances. Incidentally, Cucurella himself admitted that he wouldn't consider a move to Camp Nou at the moment either.

Quote: "I don't think that's the case. I think he was just afraid that he wouldn't be registered. If Barcelona came for me... I don't know... And what if they can't register you—what do you do then? Even if they promise they'll register you, these days I don't trust anyone," Cucurella said in an interview with Gerard Romero.