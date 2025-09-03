Prediction on game Win Slovenia Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the fifth round of the EuroBasket group stage, Israel will face off against Slovenia. The clash is set to take place in Katowice on Thursday, September 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this matchup.

Match preview

The Israeli national team hasn't made a serious impact at the highest level for quite some time. However, in this tournament, they've reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Israel has been showcasing dynamic, fast-paced basketball, focusing on quick attacks and accurate long-range shooting. This approach often allows them to keep up on the scoreboard even against stronger opponents. The coaching staff’s main concern remains shoring up the defense, as the team has been conceding too many easy points in recent games.

Their tournament opener was against Iceland, where Israel had little trouble securing victory. Next, they lost a tough battle to Poland in the dying seconds, but then stunned France with a dominant final quarter.

Their last game was a high-scoring thriller that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. Israel nearly squandered a huge lead against Belgium, but ultimately clinched the win — 89:92.

Slovenia is one of the highest-scoring teams in the group, capable of dominating the court thanks to their versatile roster and the steady leadership of Luka Dončić, who racks up points in any situation. The team plays at a high tempo and loves to launch fast breaks from defense to offense.

Slovenia’s main weapon is its all-around players, who can shoot from deep as well as attack the rim. They excel in transition and know how to adjust the pace depending on their opponent.

Despite this, Slovenia had a rough start to EuroBasket. In the opener against Poland, their game fell apart after halftime, and in the clash with France, they faltered in the final quarter.

Their first win came only in the third game, when Dončić’s triple-double carried them past Belgium. Another stellar performance from Luka not only helped beat Iceland but also secured a playoff berth.

Match facts

Israel has won its last two matches.

Slovenia has just two wins in its last five games.

Israel averages 80 points per game, while Slovenia averages 91 points per game.

Players to watch

The Lakers’ superstar already won EuroBasket eight years ago, but back then, a young Luka Dončić wasn’t yet the focal point of the team. Now, Slovenia’s entire game revolves around him, and he consistently shines as the best player on the court, averaging at least 26 points per game. The 26-year-old forward can do it all, and it will be extremely tough for Israel to contain him.

H2H

Since 1997, these teams have met eight times, with only two of those encounters ending in a Slovenian victory.

Prediction

Given the offensive firepower of both teams and Israel’s relatively weak defense, expect a high-scoring affair with plenty of points on the board. There’s no doubt Dončić will lead his team to victory, so Slovenia is the clear favorite to win this one.